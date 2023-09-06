Cool Company Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:CLCO)

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

CLCO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 69,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,950. Cool has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Cool in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cool during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cool in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cool in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cool during the first quarter valued at about $540,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

