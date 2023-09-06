Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $49,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTIP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.30. 167,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,116. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $49.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

