Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Price Down 4.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Frontier Communications Parent traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 407,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,255,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FYBR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FYBR

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 7,397 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $110,511.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,362,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,141,651.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 224,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 13.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 335,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 32.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.