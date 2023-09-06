SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $334.00 to $240.00. The company traded as low as $155.43 and last traded at $156.16, with a volume of 393027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.67.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.63 and its 200 day moving average is $265.60.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

