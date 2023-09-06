iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 21,044 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 457% compared to the average daily volume of 3,778 put options.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 448,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,500. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97,651.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,814,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,188,000 after buying an additional 458,345,187 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,286 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,852,000 after purchasing an additional 664,608 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,407,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 71,636 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

