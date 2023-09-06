Freshworks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,921 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 273% compared to the typical daily volume of 783 call options.

In other Freshworks news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $3,400,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 573,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $3,400,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 573,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $377,104.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $262,214.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 450,213 shares of company stock worth $9,123,021. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 16.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Freshworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $22.21. 583,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,975. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. Analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

