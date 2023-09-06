Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,785 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 230% compared to the average daily volume of 1,146 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.16.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,566. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.68. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

