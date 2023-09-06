Girard Partners LTD. Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADP traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.30. 145,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,742. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.60 and a 200-day moving average of $225.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

