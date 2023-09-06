Girard Partners LTD. Buys 1,056 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $122.93. 777,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,838,789. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

