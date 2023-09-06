PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Plans Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

