PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Plans Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
