Argent Trust Co Acquires 8,134 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,876 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.98. 1,400,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,635,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.03.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

