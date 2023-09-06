Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.08. The stock had a trading volume of 143,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,193. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $428.65. The company has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

