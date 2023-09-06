AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Nano-X Imaging at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 404,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. 265,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,440. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 969.77% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

