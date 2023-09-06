2,126 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,359. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

