AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.6 %

AIG stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.93. 430,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,918. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,739,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,396,940 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

