Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.35. 110,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

