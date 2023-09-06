Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,417 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 593.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.95. 684,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

