WMS Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE T traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. 10,791,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,835,547. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

