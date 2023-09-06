WMS Partners LLC Sells 169 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE:WCN traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $137.79. 160,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

