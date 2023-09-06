WMS Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after buying an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $749,541,000 after buying an additional 73,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,967,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,094,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.56. The stock had a trading volume of 370,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,622. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.28. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.