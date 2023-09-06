KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $520.19

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $520.19 and last traded at $520.19, with a volume of 45878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $512.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

KLA Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.49. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

