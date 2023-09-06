WMS Partners LLC Sells 43 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $920.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $890.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $884.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $808.84. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $940.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.