WMS Partners LLC Sells 2,498 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,202,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,316,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

