WMS Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.20. 181,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,034. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

