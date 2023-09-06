O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,643 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 68,223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in UBS Group by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 552,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,840. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

