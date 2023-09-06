WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 208,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

CubeSmart Stock Down 2.2 %

CUBE stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.95%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

