Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 130,546 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,546 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $19,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,939,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of APA by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of APA by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,574,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of APA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.12. 265,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,401,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $50.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

