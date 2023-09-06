Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.53 Million in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 982,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,321,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $196.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $174.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.11. 98,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,709. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $223.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

