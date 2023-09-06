Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 2,380 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.38% of Lithia Motors worth $24,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 413,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $308.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.49 and its 200 day moving average is $261.66. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.18 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LAD

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,822.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,822.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total transaction of $5,347,605.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,603,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,131 shares of company stock worth $13,303,956. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.