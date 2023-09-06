Clear Street LLC Acquires 53,870 Shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWESW)

Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWESW – Free Report) by 121.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in KWESST Micro Systems were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KWESST Micro Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

KWESST Micro Systems Stock Performance

Shares of KWESW stock remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. KWESST Micro Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.18.

KWESST Micro Systems Profile

KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes technology solutions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal systems with law enforcement and personal defense applications; modernized digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting; and counter-measures against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection.

