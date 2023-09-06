HRT Financial LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 469,367 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Match Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $63.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.77.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,735 shares of company stock worth $444,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

