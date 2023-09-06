Fortress Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.80. The stock had a trading volume of 140,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

