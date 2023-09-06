Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 8,900 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.37. 216,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,040. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

