Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.5% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after acquiring an additional 34,298 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 152,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,268,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,485,000 after purchasing an additional 630,328 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 395,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.74. 197,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

