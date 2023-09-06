Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $248,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $700.38. The company had a trading volume of 220,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,803. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The stock has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $663.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

