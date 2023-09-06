Prudential Financial Inc. Has $56.80 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $56,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Centene by 232.2% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 125.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 203,552 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Centene by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $93.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens cut their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

