Prudential Financial Inc. Has $66.03 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,186 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $66,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in American Water Works by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $136.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average of $144.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

