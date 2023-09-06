Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 152,242 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,242 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CME Group worth $63,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,378.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $202.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.65. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $209.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.72%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

