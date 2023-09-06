Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 566 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fithian LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HDB. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.74. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

