Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,895,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at $614,416,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,484,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at $614,416,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

