Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,510 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Waste Management worth $80,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 150,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after acquiring an additional 54,483 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,465,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 30,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.7 %

WM opened at $155.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $174.74.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

