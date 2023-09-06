Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 6,395 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,605,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,606,000 after purchasing an additional 126,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,464,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,942,000 after purchasing an additional 611,260 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.37 and its 200-day moving average is $113.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

