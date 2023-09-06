Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Critical Contrast

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Bancorp $125.07 million 3.03 $44.80 million $2.96 7.41 Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.07 million 1.48 $1.75 million $0.67 10.81

Five Star Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. Five Star Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glen Burnie Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Five Star Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Bancorp 31.92% 19.92% 1.55% Glen Burnie Bancorp 13.09% 11.63% 0.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Five Star Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five Star Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.64%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Five Star Bancorp pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Five Star Bancorp beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land loans; farmland loans; commercial and residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. It also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer instalment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as electronic banking services, such as telephone and online banking, bill pay, card management and control, mobile app, merchant source capture, mobile deposit capture, Zelle, etc. Further, it provides treasury services, including wire transfer and ACH services, and debit cards. Additionally, the company engages in the acquisition and disposition of other real estate properties. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office and branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company also operates a remote ATM located in Pasadena, Maryland. Glen Burnie Bancorp was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

