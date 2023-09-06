Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $20.17. Photronics shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 332,372 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Get Photronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAB. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 19.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 430,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.18.

About Photronics

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.