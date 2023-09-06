LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.09.

LaserBond Limited, a surface engineering company, engages in the development and application of materials, technologies, and methodologies to enhance operating performance and wear life of capital-intensive machinery components in Australia. The company offers composite carbide steel mill rolls; and drilling tools.

