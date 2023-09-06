WMS Partners LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,551,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

