SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.
SDI Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
SDI Company Profile
