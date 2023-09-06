WMS Partners LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after buying an additional 140,076,592 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,716,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,087,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,036,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,533,000 after buying an additional 728,456 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,899,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.52. 17,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

