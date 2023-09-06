Thorney Opportunities Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:TOP)

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.
Thorney Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 27.48, a quick ratio of 84.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.
Thorney Opportunities Company Profile
