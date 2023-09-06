Thorney Opportunities Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:TOP)

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Thorney Opportunities Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 27.48, a quick ratio of 84.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Thorney Opportunities Company Profile

Thorney Opportunities Ltd is an equity fund launched and managed by Thorney Management Services Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. Thorney Opportunities Ltd is domiciled in Australia.

