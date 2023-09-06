iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,782,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 707.4% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.90. 8,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,025. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $88.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.37.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

